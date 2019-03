Donovan Mitchell erupts for 46 points as the Jazz storm back from 17 points down against the Bucks

Published 3:28 PM, March 03, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 46 points as the Utah Jazz overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's 43 points and a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-111, in the NBA on Saturday, March 2 (Sunday, March 3, Manila time).

Milwaukee's Antetokounmpo also finished with 14 rebounds in 32 minutes, but missed 3 free throws in the final seconds.

Derrick Favors also had a big night of 23 points and tied a career best with 18 rebounds. Joe Ingles had 14 points and 8 assists for the red-hot Jazz, who won their fourth straight contest.

The Jazz rallied from 17 points down in the last 10 minutes, 73-90, before Mitchell hit one big shot after another to knot the contest at 97.

Favors and Ingles helped the Jazz wrest the lead on the way to an upset win over the league-leading Bucks, who had already secured the first playoff berth with a 48-15 record.

The Jazz improved to a 36-26 slate.

Milwaukee had to do without key cogs Eric Bledsoe (back) and Malcom Brogdon (right foot), who just a day earlier, both starred in the Bucks’ big win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Khris Middleton scored 29 points and Brook Lopez had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocks for the Bucks, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped.

