Steph Curry and the Warriors regain their winning ways while LeBron James sees his milestone game end on a bitter note

Published 8:11 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors rediscovered their winning ways after edging the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-117, on Saturday, March 2 (Sunday, March 3, Philippine time).

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and DeMarcus Cousins combined for 87 points as the Warriors bounced back from back-to-back losses.

Elsewhere, LeBron James surpassed Kobe Bryant for 5th place in the NBA's all-time field goals made list but saw his Los Angeles Lakers fall short to the league's worst team Phoenix Suns, 109-118.

Game results

Golden State 120, Philadelphia 117 (READ: Warriors escape Sixers, dodge 3rd straight loss)

LA Lakers 119, Phoenix 109 (READ: LeBron leaps past Kobe for another NBA milestone)

Utah 115, Milwaukee 111 (READ: Mitchell fires career-high as Jazz rally past Giannis, Bucks)

San Antonio 116, Oklahoma City 102

New Orleans 120, Denver 112

Miami 117, Brooklyn 88

Memphis 111, Dallas 81

Detroit 129, Cleveland 93

Orlando 117, Indiana 112

– Rappler.com