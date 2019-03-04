LeBron James soars for an alley-oop slam with Rajon Rondo before going for another drive-and-dunk finish

Published 9:27 AM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers absorbed another sorry loss – this time against the NBA's worst team, the Phoenix Suns – but as always, LeBron James proved to be the bright spot.

James hit another milestone by leaping past Kobe Bryant for 5th place in the NBA's all-time field goals made list, while adding more plays to his ever growing highlight reel. (READ: LeBron leaps past Kobe for another NBA milestone)

Check out the four-time MVP’s spectacular alley-oop slam with Rajon Rondo before going for another drive-and-dunk finish.

Also making it to the top 3 list is Utah Jazz’s Derrick Favors, who throws down a one-handed jam. – Rappler.com