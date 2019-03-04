Multiple title contenders, including reigning two-time NBA champion Warriors, have reportedly expressed interest in the Australian star

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Bogut could be back in the NBA.

Multiple NBA contenders have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the seven-footer after his season with the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League ended.

Among those expected to pursue Bogut are the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won an NBA title in 2015.

Multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in upcoming free agent Andrew Bogut. His season has ended in playoffs of Australia’s NBL, where Bogut was league MVP and DPOY, and he will take some time to decide on next team. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2019

Waived by the Los Angeles Lakers last year, the 2005 NBA first overall pick has proven he remains a force to be reckoned with after capping off his NBL season with the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Bogut, though, has issued a sassy response regarding his NBA future.

Whats all the fuss in my mentions? My afternoon is with Baby Shark and @BlippiOfficial ! Enjoy your day! — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) March 4, 2019

He averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in his 13-year NBA career. – Rappler.com