The NBA legend puts 4 championship rings and 3 MVP trophies up for auction to raise fund for his foundation which helps educate children

Published 4:17 PM, March 04, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – A trove of NBA memorabilia Kareem Abdul-Jabbar collected throughout his Hall of Fame basketball career garnered nearly $3 million at an auction on Sunday, March 3 (Monday, March 4, Philippine time).

The 71-year-old former Los Angeles Laker put hundreds of items up for sale with the New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions which fetched a total of $2.9 million.

The lots included 4 of his 6 championship rings and 3 of his Most Valuable Player trophies.

The rings commemorating the Los Angeles Lakers' titles in the 1980s accounted for 4 of the 5 highest sales at the auction's close. Abdul-Jabbar's 14K 1987 diamond ring sold for the most at $398,937.

His 3 MVP trophies (1976, 1974, 1972) all sold for more than $120,000 each. He won 6 total MVP awards.

A signed ball from his final regular season game in 1989 went for $270,000.

Abdul-Jabbar said "much" of the proceeds would go to his foundation which helps educate children.

"Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I'd rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future," he said. – Rappler.com