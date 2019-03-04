WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – James Harden notched his 24th 40-point game of the season in the Houston Rockets' 115-104 dismantling of the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 3 (Monday, March 4, Philippine time).
The reigning NBA MVP delivered 42 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as the Rockets clinched their fifth straight win.
Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons stunned a Toronto Raptors squad missing superstar Kawhi Leonard, 112-107.
Game results
Houston 115, Boston 104 (READ: Harden powers Rockets over struggling Celtics)
Detroit 112, Toronto 107
Portland 118, Charlotte 108
LA Clippers 128, New York 107
Atlanta 123, Chicago 118
Washington 135, Minnesota 121
Clevaland 107, Orlando 93
Oklahoma City 99, Memphis 95
