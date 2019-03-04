James Harden delivers another masterful performance for the Rockets while the Raptors badly miss superstar Kawhi Leonard

Published 10:48 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Harden notched his 24th 40-point game of the season in the Houston Rockets' 115-104 dismantling of the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 3 (Monday, March 4, Philippine time).

The reigning NBA MVP delivered 42 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals as the Rockets clinched their fifth straight win.

Elsewhere, the Detroit Pistons stunned a Toronto Raptors squad missing superstar Kawhi Leonard, 112-107.

Game results

Houston 115, Boston 104

Detroit 112, Toronto 107

Portland 118, Charlotte 108

LA Clippers 128, New York 107

Atlanta 123, Chicago 118

Washington 135, Minnesota 121

Clevaland 107, Orlando 93

Oklahoma City 99, Memphis 95

