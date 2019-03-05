The Los Angeles Lakers fall to their third straight loss just as the playoffs draw closer

Published 2:11 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers took another game from the Lakers, 113-105, on Tuesday, March 5, (Monday, March 4, US time), at the Staples Center.

The purple and gold side are now on a 3-game skid as LeBron James is on the verge of missing his first NBA playoff since 2005.

Danilo Gallinari led the Clippers' balanced scoring effort with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist.

Five others – Lou Williams (21), Montrezl Harrell (14), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (14), Patrick Beverley (13) and Landry Shamet (12) – tallied double-digits.

Shamet hit a dagger three that capped off the Clippers' 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 13 points, 107-94.

LeBron James lifted the Lakers' scoring during the the payoff period to finish with 27 points, 8 boards and 6 assists.

Rajon Rondo recorded his first triple-double of the season off a 24-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound stat line. – Rappler.com