WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the San Antonio Spurs edge out the Denver Nuggets, and more thrilling action on Monday, March 4 (Tuesday, March 5, Manila time).
Game Results:
San Antonio 104, Denver 103 (READ: Spurs withstand late charge to edge Nuggets)
Clippers 113, Lakers 105 (READ: Clippers stay on road to playoffs at Lakers' expense)
Brooklyn 127, Dallas 88
Miami 114, Atlanta 113
Phoenix 114, Milwaukee 105
New Orleans 115, Utah 112
Sacramento 115, New York 108
