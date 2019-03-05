Watch the San Antonio Spurs edge out the Denver Nuggets, and more thrilling action on Monday, March 4

Published 10:30 PM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!

Watch the San Antonio Spurs edge out the Denver Nuggets, and more thrilling action on Monday, March 4 (Tuesday, March 5, Manila time).

Game Results:

San Antonio 104, Denver 103 (READ: Spurs withstand late charge to edge Nuggets)

Clippers 113, Lakers 105 (READ: Clippers stay on road to playoffs at Lakers' expense)

Brooklyn 127, Dallas 88

Miami 114, Atlanta 113

Phoenix 114, Milwaukee 105

New Orleans 115, Utah 112

Sacramento 115, New York 108

– Rappler.com