Watch the Portland Trail Blazers thrill fans with outrageous dunks during their double overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets

Published 8:04 AM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Portland Trail Blazers Evan Turner and Maurice Harkless slammed it home to headline the NBA's top 3 plays on Monday, March 25, (Tuesday, March 26, Manila time).

But the Trail Blazers could not totally celebrate their 148-144 win and playoff berth as they lost their topscorer Jusuf Nurkic to a gruesome injury during the second overtime period.

One of Devin Booker's 5 three-pointers also made it to the NBA highlights as he drained one from the far-right corner, but his 59-point outburst was still not enough to defeat the streaking Utah Jazz. – Rappler.com