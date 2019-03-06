'It’s exciting. It’s a blast from the past and all that,' Steph Curry on the Warriors' possible reunion with Andrew Bogut

Published 11:28 AM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Golden State coach Steve Kerr confirmed that the Warriors have been in talks with Andrew Bogut, the 7-foot Australian who won an NBA title with the Warriors in 2015.

It has been all exploratory talks, though, as Kerr said “nothing is official” and “there are things that have to happen” before Bogut’s return pushes through.

Bogut, who got waived by the Los Angeles Lakers last year, may head back to the NBA after his stint with the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League, where he proved he's still a force after bagging the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards. (READ: Andrew Bogut back to the NBA?)

Warriors superstars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant also weighed in on the potential move.

“It’s exciting,” said Curry. “It’s a blast from the past and all that. He’s a guy we have a lot of experience with.”

Bogut averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in his 13-year NBA career.

“I’m sure he’s gonna add a little bit of knowledge and wisdom because he’s part of the system before. Looking forward to have him on the team,” said Durant.

Kevin Durant on the need for #Warriors to add a defensive minded center, previous battles (or lack thereof) w/Bogut & welcoming him to team. pic.twitter.com/3lAaxz51aC — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 4, 2019

