After slumping to a 1-5 record since the NBA All-Star Game, the Celtics bounce back big with a 33-point rout of the Warriors

Published 3:04 PM, March 06, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – The Boston Celtics routed defending NBA champion Golden State 128-95 – the worst home defeat for the Western Conference leaders since Steve Kerr became coach of the Warriors in 2014.

Gordon Hayward came off the bench to score 30 points to lead the Celtics while Kyrie Irving added 19 points and a game-high 11 assists in the marquee NBA showdown on Tuesday, March 5 (Wednesday, March 6, Manila time).

Golden State seeks a fourth NBA title in 5 seasons while the visiting Celtics found their spark after a league-worst 1-5 record since the NBA All-Star Game.

"We just wanted to put our focus on being a great road team," Celtics star Kyrie Irving said. "We put a lot of emphasis on being together. We've been doing a lot of talking and it's time we started doing something.

"We were clicking tonight. We want some carryover but this is a great start."

The Celtics led 73-48 at halftime, Hayward matching Warriors star Stephen Curry with 19 first-half points.

Golden State went without a basket the last 3:53 of the 2nd quarter and missed 14 consecutive three-point shots at one stage while the Celtics closed the 3rd quarter with a 12-0 run for a 105-77 lead and finished off the rout over the last quarter.

Asked what the Celtics needed to emphasize to have to maximum their championship chances, Irving said, "Resilience. Patience. Perseverence. Things we can control, attitude and effort and being there to share each other's success."

– Rappler.com