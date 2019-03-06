Karl-Antony Towns erupts for 41 points and grabs 14 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves to a season sweep of the Thunder

WASHINGTON, USA – Minnesota's Karl-Antony Towns scored 41 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Timberwolves ripped visiting Oklahoma City, 131-120, in the NBA on Tuesday, March 5 (Wednesday, March 6, Manila time).

Derrick Rose unloaded 19 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins also scored 18, half coming from beyond the arc, and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Jeff Teague had a 16-point, 12-assist double-double for the Timberwolves, who snapped a three-game losing skid and completed a 3-0 sweep of the Thunder this season.

Russell Westbrook had 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in a losing cause for the Thunder, who are running 4th in the Western Conference with a 39-25 record.

The Timberwolves improved to 30-34 to tie the Los Angeles Lakers at 10th in the West.

In other games, Mike Conley netted 40 points to spark the Memphis Grizzlies to a 120-111 victory over visiting Portland. Delon Wright added 25 off the bench for Memphis, while CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 27 points.

Croatian Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points and Darren Collison added 22 to power the Indiana Pacers over visiting Chicago 105-96. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 27 points.

JJ Redick scored 26 points to lead 6 double-digit scorers for Philadelphia in a 114-106 victory over visiting Orlando.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers while Australia's Ben Simmons contributed 16 points and game-highs of 13 rebounds and 8 assists.

Frenchman Evan Fournier led the Magic with 25 points while Aaron Gordon added 24 for Orlando.

