The Boston Celtics snap out of their slump against no less than the defending champion Golden State Warriors

Published 8:09 PM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics finally got a break.

As things went south after the NBA All-Star, the Celtics – who lost 5 of their last 6 games – rebounded in a big way with a 33-point beatdown of the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The Houston Rockets also got a big victim in the Toronto Raptors, while the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a season sweep of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game results

Boston 128, Golden State 95 (READ: Celtics deal Warriors worst home loss under Kerr)

Houston 107, Toronto 95 (READ: Harden fires 35 to power Rockets over Raptors)

Minnesota 131, Oklahoma City 120 (READ: Big night for Towns as T'wolves rip Thunder)

Philadelphia 114. Orlando 106

Indiana 105, Chicago 96

Memphis 120, Portland 111

– Rappler.com