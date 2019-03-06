WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics finally got a break.
As things went south after the NBA All-Star, the Celtics – who lost 5 of their last 6 games – rebounded in a big way with a 33-point beatdown of the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
The Houston Rockets also got a big victim in the Toronto Raptors, while the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a season sweep of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Game results
Boston 128, Golden State 95 (READ: Celtics deal Warriors worst home loss under Kerr)
Houston 107, Toronto 95 (READ: Harden fires 35 to power Rockets over Raptors)
Minnesota 131, Oklahoma City 120 (READ: Big night for Towns as T'wolves rip Thunder)
Philadelphia 114. Orlando 106
Indiana 105, Chicago 96
Memphis 120, Portland 111
– Rappler.com