The only non-American in the top 10 all-time scoring list, the 40-year-old German continues to rise through the ranks

Published 9:45 AM, March 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA season progresses, the all-time statistics lists are bound to be shaken up.

Here are some interesting numbers entering Week 21 of the 2018-19 season.

58

Dirk Nowitzki has established himself as one of the most potent scorers in NBA history, and he is on track of shooting past Wilt Chamberlain in the all-time scoring list.

Compiling 31,362 points throughout his 21-year career, the Dallas Mavericks icon needs to score just 58 to surpass the NBA legend (31,419) for 6th place.

The 40-year-old German is the only non-American player inside the top 10.

10

There are only a handful of seven-foot big men in NBA history who can dish out a bunch of dimes on a regular basis. One of them is Nikola Jokic.

The Denver Nuggets giant joined elite company in Wilt Chamberlain by becoming the second player 7 feet or taller to have 20 games of at least 10 assists in a season.

Jokic is having an impressive statistical season across the board, averaging 20.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

7

In terms of scoring in volume and getting teammates buckets, James Harden is on another level.

The Houston Rockets megastar has tallied 7 career games with at least 50 points and 10 assists. No other player in NBA history has more than 3.

20

After quite some time now, Vince Carter has finally leapfrogged Reggie Miller for 20th place in the NBA's all-time scoring list.

The Atlanta Hawks veteran has now amassed 25,292 points throughout his 21-year career, eclipsing Miller's record of 25,279.

Although now 42, Carter still puts up decent numbers of 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. – Rappler.com