'For me it's an honor to play there... and not play a minute. Anything more than that is a bonus,' says returning Warriors center Andrew Bogut

Published 5:48 PM, March 07, 2019

OAKLAND, USA – Australian veteran Andrew Bogut rejoined the Golden State Warriors as the NBA champions bolster their roster with the postseason looming, the team announced on Wednesday, March 6 (Thursday, March 7, Manila time).

The 34-year-old center was given the green light to return to the NBA after completing the 2018-2019 season with the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League.

Bogut told a press conference in Sydney he had few illusions his NBA return would mean serious playing time, saying he'd be happy "if it's waving the towel for 20-odd games and being a good teammate."

"For me it's an honor to play there and go and sign there and not play a minute. Anything more than that is a bonus," he said.

Bogut returns to Oakland after 4 successful seasons with the team between 2012 and 2016. He was a key member of the team's NBA championship-winning roster in 2015.

Terms of Bogut's contract with the Warriors were not revealed.

.@andrewbogut on the role he expects to play for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/Gb8qUE5NsY — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) March 7, 2019

Reports of Bogut's likely return have been afloat since early this week. (WATCH: Curry, Durant weigh in on possible Bogut return)

Aside from helping the Warriors to their 2015 title, Bogut was also part of the team which set a record 73 wins in 2015-2016.

Bogut averaged 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.71 blocks in 23.7 minutes over 236 games (230 starts) for the Warriors.

A lengthy NBA career also included stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Bogut has only talked to Steve Kerr, thus far; he’ll reach out to Warriors players in the coming days. He also joked that he has to “rekindle my relationship with DeMarcus Cousin,” because the pair used to go at each other. pic.twitter.com/HCoLNC3y6p — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) March 7, 2019

Bogut, the first overall pick in the 2005 draft, last played in the NBA on January 1, 2018 while with the Lakers.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that the Warriors moved for Bogut after scouting his form in Australia with Sydney.

Bogut was the league's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 11.4 points, a league-high 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks in 29.7 minutes over 30 games.

Bogut on being comfortable going back to the Warriors, considering the way he exited: He says he’s still fond of a lot of people there, singling out Steve Kerr. He also said he understood the business decision, and would trade himself if it meant signing KD. pic.twitter.com/IDQnEevnjZ — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) March 7, 2019

– Rappler.com