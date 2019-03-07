The Nuggets turn back the Lakers, but the night still belongs to LeBron James

Published 12:36 AM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Denver Nuggets turned back the Los Angeles Lakers, 115-99, but the night still belonged to LeBron James as he overtook Michael Jordan to move into 4th place on the NBA all-time scoring list on Wednesday, March 6 (Thursday, March 7, Manila time).

James, who had matched the Chicago Bulls legend's career total of 32,292 with his first 12 points, made history on the layup with 5:38 remaining in the quarter and sank a free throw to complete a three-point play.

In other games, Zach LaVine scored 39 points, making the decisive layup with 1.6 seconds remaining, and host Chicago edged Philadelphia 108-107.

"I saw the lane and I took it," LaVine said. "I know I need to come out and make big baskets."

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points against his former club in a losing cause.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 32 points to power the San Antonio Spurs over host Atlanta 111-104 while Brooklyn reserve Spencer Dinwiddie netted 28 points to lead the Nets over visiting Cleveland 113-107.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points to lead host Washington over Dallas 132-123 despite 31 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists for Mavericks star Luka Doncic of Slovenia.

Canada's Kelly Olynyk scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Miami's 91-84 win at Charlotte while Andre Drummond scored 31 points to lead host Detroit's 131-114 win over Minnesota.

Frenchman Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help visiting Utah over New Orleans 114-104 while host Phoenix beat New York 107-96 in a matchup of the NBA's losingest clubs.

Game results

Denver 115, Los Angeles Lakers 99

Miami 91, Charlotte 84

Washington 132, Dallas 123

Detroit 131, Minnesota 114

Brooklyn 113, Cleveland 107

San Antonio 111, Atlanta 104

Chicago 108, Philadelphia 107

Utah 114, New Orleans 104

Phoenix 107, New York 96

Boston 111, Sacramento 109

– Rappler.com