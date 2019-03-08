After surpassing Michael Jordan, the Lakers superstar now chases legends Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant for the No. 1 ranking

Published 9:03 AM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – "The King" is coming for the NBA's all-time scoring throne.

After surpassing Michael Jordan for 4th place in career points, LeBron James now chases NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and Kobe Bryant for the No. 1 ranking.

How soon can the Los Angeles Lakers megastar do that?

Now with 32,311 points, the 34-year-old James must maintain his career average of 27.2 points per game – which ranks 4th all-time – to complete the feat within the next 3 or 4 years.

The first target for James is Bryant, who collected 33,643 points throughout his storied 20-year career with the Lakers.

Behind by 1,332 points, James can unseat Bryant for 3rd place in the all-time scoring list in approximately 50 games or by the middle of the 2019-20 season.

It will then be a long road for James before he leapfrogs Malone, who has 4,617 more points after garnering 36,928 points during his time with the Utah Jazz and the Lakers.

Assuming he sustains his current points production, James needs approximately 170 games to overtake Malone for 2nd place all-time.

That could happen in James' final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Lakers, considering he has played in all 82 regular season games only once throughout his career.

Last in the list for James is Abdul-Jabbar, whose record of 38,387 points has stood the test of time since he hung up his spurs in 1989.

Assuming again that James continues to score at his current rate, he needs approximately 225 games to overcome Abdul-Jabaar's 6,076-point advantage and become the NBA's new all-time scoring leader.

James will only be 37 years old by that time and he could further fortify his position as the all-time scoring king in the seasons to come.

But if his point production takes a dip in that crucial four-year stretch, perhaps due to age and team construction, James could still notch the milestone should he decide to play longer.

And with the way James takes care of his body, that is doable for him. – Rappler.com