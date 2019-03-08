'You guys have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up,' LeBron James on NBA great Michael Jordan

Published 4:16 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a reason The King got a bit emotional after hitting yet another milestone in his career.

After surpassing Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list, LeBron James paid tribute to the NBA legend whom he described as his "lightning in the bottle."

“You guys have no idea what MJ did for me and my friends growing up,” said James, who moved into 4th place on the NBA list of scoring greats with 32,311 points. (WATCH: LeBron passes Jordan for 4th in NBA career points)

“MJ was an inspiration, MJ was the lightning in the bottle for me, because I wanted to be like him. I wanted to be aspire to be like Michael.”

James now stands behind NBA icons Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kobe Bryant (33,643) on the league's list of best scorers. (READ: How soon can LeBron claim NBA's all-time scoring throne?)

Jordan (32,292), the former Chicago Bulls superstar, rounds out the top 5.

James, who wrote “Thank you MJ 23” on his shoe during his record night, also recalled how he felt when he met Jordan for the first time as a teen. (WATCH: LeBron says seeing Michael Jordan for first time like 'meeting God')

“I was much younger and I said it was like meeting Jesus,” said James. “That was my depiction of what Jesus would be like, when I met MJ, because I never thought I’d meet him or see him.”

– Rappler.com