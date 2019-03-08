Russell Westbrook and Paul George team up for 69 points as the Thunder overcome Lillard's 51-point outburst

Published 5:43 PM, March 08, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Oklahoma City Thunder kept up their NBA playoff push on Thursday, March 7 (Friday, March 8, Manila time).

Russell Westbrook and Paul George combined for 69 points as the Thunder overcame Damian Lillard's 51 points to beat the Trail Blazers, 129-121, in a thrilling overtime contest in Portland.

Westbrook scored 37 points and George tallied 32 points as the Thunder swept the season series against the Trail Blazers by winning all 4 games.

"In overtime we got 3 or 4 stops in a row and made some big buckets," said Westbrook. "It was a great road win for us, especially this time of year."

Lillard also had 9 assists, CJ McCollum added 25 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

In overtime, Westbrook set the tone by scoring 5 of the Thunder's first 7 points on a three-pointer and two free throws for a 120-117 lead with 2:53 left.

George hit one of two foul shots for a 121-117 advantage, and Westbrook's layup made it 123-117 with just over two minutes left.

George made two foul shots for a seven-point lead with 55 seconds remaining.

The game got heated at times as Westbrook and George both had run-ins with Portland's Nurkic.

Nurkic, of Bosnia, received his second technical foul with 4 seconds left in the 4th which earned him an automatic ejection. – Rappler.com