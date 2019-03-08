The Bucks rediscover their winning groove while the Thunder escape the Trail Blazers in an epic duel between Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard

Published 9:20 PM, March 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo posted another double-double as the Milwaukee Bucks rebounded from back-to-back losses in a 117-98 win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, March 7 (Friday, March 8, Philippine time).

Elsewhere, Damian Lillard outduelled Russell Westbrook but it was the Oklahoma City Thunder who came out on top in a thrilling 129-121 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Game results

Milwaukee 117, Indiana 98 (READ: Bucks bounce back from losses to punish Pacers)

Oklahoma City 129, Portland 121 (READ: Thunder escape Blazers in wild OT thriller)

– Rappler.com