James Harden and the Rockets roll past a Sixers side still missing Joel Embiid

Published 1:48 PM, March 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden racked up 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets stretched their winning streak to a season-best 7 games by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-91, in the NBA on Friday, March 8 (Saturday, March 9, Manila time) .

Houston dominated for much of the game, scoring 37 points in the 1st quarter and leading by 22 points at the end of the 3rd quarter at the Toyota Center arena in Texas.

The 76ers cut the lead to 16 with 5 minutes remaining but Harden scored his 30th point of the contest soon after.

With the Rockets in cruise control, coach Mike D'Antoni took several of his starters out of the game to give the reserves some playing time.

The Rockets got their revenge as Philadelphia had won the first meeting of the teams this season in January, 121-93, behind 32 points from center Joel Embiid.

But Embiid was out on Friday due to a knee injury.

Players to reach 2,200 points in their first 61 games of a season in @NBAHistory:



James Harden (2018-19)

Michael Jordan (1986-87)

Rick Barry (1966-67)

Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63)

Wilt Chamberlain (1961-62)

Wilt Chamberlain (1960-61)

Wilt Chamberlain (1959-60) pic.twitter.com/wFgwK2d7cC — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 9, 2019

Sixers stars Tobias Harris finished with 22 points and Ben Simmons played through the discomfort of a bad stomach to score 10 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds as Philadelphia dropped its second straight game.

Philadelphia shot just 3-of-26 from three-point range, with JJ Redick going 1-for-9 and Mike Scott missing all 5 attempts.

The Rockets got a scare in the first half when Harden collided with Simmons and went crashing to the floor. He appeared to be in pain but got up and went to the dressing room.

After receiving treatment, he returned to help the Rockets to a 59-44 lead at the half.

– Rappler.com