Kawhi Leonard fires 31 and Kyle Lowry tallies a triple-double as the Raptors rip the shorthanded Pelicans

Published 4:18 PM, March 09, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Raptors star Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry had a triple-double with 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as Toronto used a second-half surge to rout the New Orleans Pelicans, 127-104, in NBA action in Louisiana on Friday, March 8 (Saturday, March 9, Manila time).

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Jeremy Lin had 14 in the win.

The Pelicans played without 3 starters as Jrue Holiday (abdominal strain), E'Twaun Moore (quad contusion) and Anthony Davis (sore back) were ruled out.

Jahlil Okafor started in Davis' place, but he also left the contest in the 3rd quarter because of a sprained ankle.

@Klow7 (13 PTS, 12 AST, 11 REB) notches his 14th career triple-double to power the @Raptors in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/f5KQdDuN67 — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2019

The Raptors kept the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference with a 47-19 record, 2.5 games behind the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks (49-16).

Rookie Frank Jackson led the Pelicans with 20 points, Julius Randle added 18 points and Cheick Diallo added 16 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The Pelicans remained way outside the playoff circle in the West at 12th place with a 30-38 slate.

In Florida, veteran guard Dwyane Wade sparked a third-quarter rally and the Miami Heat scored 10 straight in the final quarter to pull out a 126-110 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. – Rappler.com