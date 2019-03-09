The Warriors tighten their stranglehold of the top spot in the Western Conference while the Rockets stretch their winning streak to 7 games

Published 7:47 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In an NBA battle of Western Conference juggernauts, the Golden State Warriors toyed with the Denver Nuggets en route to a 122-105 blowout win on Friday, March 8 (Saturday, March 9, Philippine time).

Klay Thompson caught fire from deep and buried 9 triples to finish with 39 points as the Warriors tightened their stranglehold of the top spot in the West while the Nuggets remained at 2nd place.

Elsewhere, James Harden delivered 31 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to power the Houston Rockets to their seventh straight win following a 107-91 romp of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Game results

Golden State 122, Denver 105 (READ: Warriors blow out Nuggets, strengthen hold of West top spot)

Houston 107, Philadelphia 91 (READ: Rockets clobber Sixers to extend win streak to 7)

Toronto 127, New Orleans 104 (READ: Raptors strike late, pummel Pelicans)

LA Clippers 118, Oklahoma City 110

Orlando 111, Dallas 106

Charlotte 112, Washington 111

Miami 126, Cleveland 110

Detroit 112, Chicago 104

Memphis 114, Utah 104

