Published 8:53 AM, March 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season because of a right shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Manila time).

Ingram, who has missed two games, underwent more tests on the injury from the Lakers medical staff on Friday and doctors discovered a blood clot that formed deep in a vein in his right arm.

The 21-year-old American, selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2016 NBA draft, has averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 52 games this season as a teammate of four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James.

At 30-35, the Lakers are level with Minnesota for 10th place in the Western Conference but 6.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final West playoff berth with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

Ingram served a four-game suspension early in the season for an October on-court fight against Houston and missed 7 games in December with a sprained left ankle. – Rappler.com