'We haven't gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody has got to look into this,' says Thunder star Paul George

Published 1:50 PM, March 10, 2019

NEW YORK, USA – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was find $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Manila time) for criticism of officiating, the league announced.

George made his comments after the Thunder's 118-110 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

George fouled out with 3:49 remaining in the 4th quarter while star guard Russell Westbrook fouled out in the final minute.

Steven Adams also fouled out in the 4th quarter, making it only the second time in 10 NBA seasons that 3 starters fouled out of an NBA game in regulation time, according to an ESPN report.

"It's just bad officiating," George said. "We don't get a fair whistle. We haven't gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody has got to look into this. It's getting out of hand."

"We're getting grabbed. We're getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there's nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out and there's nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way."

In all, the Thunder were whistled for 34 fouls, 8 fewer than the Clippers.

George knew a fine was coming even as he unleashed his refereeing rebuke.

"I'm going to lose money on this," George said. "We speak up, we lose money. There's nothing I can do to change that." – Rappler.com