Towns hurt as Timberwolves nip Wizards in OT
LOS ANGELES, USA – Minnesota franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 16 rebounds before leaving late in the 4th quarter with a knee injury as the Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 135-130 in overtime in the NBA on Saturday, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Manila time).
Minnesota outscored the Wizards 14-9 in overtime to earn their fifth straight victory at home.
Derrick Rose scored 29 points, including a clutch basket that gave the Timberwolves a 131-127 lead with 58 seconds left.
Karl-Anthony Towns with another BIG night as the @Timberwolves get the OT victory!— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 10, 2019
: 40 PTS | 4 3PM | 16 REB#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/BMUdKmAU58
The Timberwolves clinched their fifth straight home win, but with a 31-35 record, Minnesota remained far off the 8th and last playoff spot held by the San Antonio Spurs (37-29) in the Western Conference.
Interim coach Ryan Saunders said Towns, who sustained a right knee injury late in regulation, would undergo further testing.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 36 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the game into overtime.
Just like the Timberwolves, the Wizards remained out of the playoff picture in the East with a 27-39 record. – Rappler.com