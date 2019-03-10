Karl-Anthony Towns erupts for 40 points and 16 rebounds but hobbles out late in regulation

Published 3:37 PM, March 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Minnesota franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 16 rebounds before leaving late in the 4th quarter with a knee injury as the Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 135-130 in overtime in the NBA on Saturday, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Manila time).

Minnesota outscored the Wizards 14-9 in overtime to earn their fifth straight victory at home.

Derrick Rose scored 29 points, including a clutch basket that gave the Timberwolves a 131-127 lead with 58 seconds left.

The Timberwolves clinched their fifth straight home win, but with a 31-35 record, Minnesota remained far off the 8th and last playoff spot held by the San Antonio Spurs (37-29) in the Western Conference.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders said Towns, who sustained a right knee injury late in regulation, would undergo further testing.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 36 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

Just like the Timberwolves, the Wizards remained out of the playoff picture in the East with a 27-39 record. – Rappler.com