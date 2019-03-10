LeBron James' 80th career triple-double goes down the drain as the Lakers teeter on the brink of missing the playoffs

Published 8:04 PM, March 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005 after the Los Angeles Lakers absorbed a 107-120 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 9 (Sunday, March 10, Philippine time).

James' 80th career triple-double was not enough for the Lakers, who crashed to their fifth straight defeat and remained at 11th place in the Western Conference with a 30-36 record.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves hacked out a 135-130 overtime win over the Washington Wizards but not without seeing franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns go down with a knee injury.

Game results

Boston 120, LA Lakers 107 (READ: Irving fires 30 as Celtics playoff push gains traction)

Minnesota 135, Washington 130 (READ: Towns hurt as Timberwolves nip Wizards in OT)

Milwaukee 131, Charlotte 114

Portland 127, Phoenix 120

Brooklyn 114, Atlanta 112

Sacramento 102, New York 94

