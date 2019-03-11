Superstar Kawhi Leonard misses a game again but the Raptors prove too hot to handle for the Heat

Published 10:55 AM, March 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kyle Lowry messed with triple-double as the Toronto Raptors snapped the Miami Heat's win streak at 4 games with a 125-104 blowout victory on Sunday, March 10 (Monday, March 11, Philippine time).

Lowry put up 24 points off 6 three-pointers to go with 10 assists and 7 rebounds and Pascal Siakam added 20 points for the Raptors, who have swept all 3 meetings with the Heat this NBA season.

Raptors star Kawhi Leonard did not play and the team did not give a specific reason but he is not believed to be hurt.

Danny Green and Norman Powell had 15 points each for Toronto, OG Anunoby and Jeremy Lin added 11 points apiece, Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 8 rebounds and Patrick McCaw and Norman Powell had 10 points each.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 19 points with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Veteran guard Dwyane Wade and Dion Waiters each had 15 points while Rodney McGruder added 13 points.

The Raptors torched the Heat for 21 three-pointers, the most Miami has allowed in club history. Toronto also shot 57% from the field.

Lowry nailed a three-pointer with 7:30 left in the 4th to put Toronto up by 16 points. The Raptors' biggest lead was 17 points and they led by 12 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid scored 33 points in his first game back after missing 8 with a sore knee as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers, 106-89.

@JoelEmbiid goes for 33 PTS, 12 REB, guiding the @sixers to victory in his return to the floor! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/CEBaUSAzfN — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2019

Embiid returned in style to record his league-best 49th double-double of the season as the Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Embiid was greeted with a rousing ovation in his first game since he almost took out American actress Regina King.

King was sitting courtside on February 13 in New York when Embiid jumped over her while going after an errant ball.

Tobias Harris added 16 points and Ben Simmons had 15 for the Sixers, who moved into 3rd place in the Eastern Conference.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 18 points while Darren Collison added 14.

Domantas Sabonis returned after missing the last 5 games with a sprained left ankle and finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. – Rappler.com