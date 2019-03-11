Warriors fall victim to NBA-worst Suns as Durant suffers injury
MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors suffered a double whammy after succumbing to the Phoenix Suns, 111-115, and seeing Kevin Durant go down with an injury on Sunday, March 10 (Monday, March 11, Philippine time).
Durant sustained a right ankle contusion midway through the payoff period as the reigning two-time NBA champion fell short of their comeback against the league's worst club.
Devin Booker had a near-triple-double of 37 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds to lead the Suns to their fourth victory in the last 5 games that includes beating LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks.
@DevinBook heats up for 17 4th quarter PTS in the @Suns road win vs. GSW! #TimeToRise pic.twitter.com/fh8D5wSUXZ— NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2019
Phoenix, which improved to 16-52, trailed 93-94 before Booker scored 13 points in a 16-4 blitz to put his side up 109-98 with less than 4 minutes remaining en route to the victory.
Kelly Oubre chalked up 22 points and 5 rebounds while DeAndre Ayton had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.
Klay Thompson finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Warriors while Durant delivered 25 points and 2 steals before heading to the locker room due to the injury.
Despite the loss, Golden State remained at the top of the Western Conference with a 45-21 record. – Rappler.com