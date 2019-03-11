The Warriors suffers a double whammy as superstar Kevin Durant sustains an injury in a stunning loss to the NBA-worst Suns

Published 8:39 PM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors absorbed a shocking home loss to the Phoenix Suns, 111-115, on Sunday, March 10 (Monday, March 11, Philippine time).

Devin Booker ran a near-triple-double to lead the Suns to their fourth victory in the last 5 games that saw the Warriors' Kevin Durant sustain a right ankle contusion midway through the payoff period.

Elsewhere, Kyle Lowry filled up the stats sheet to compensate for Kawhi Leonard's absence as the Toronto Raptors picked up a 125-104 win over the Miami Heat.

Game results

Phoenix 115, Golden State 111

Toronto 125, Miami 104

San Antonio 121, Milwaukee 114

Houston 94, Dallas 93

Philadelphia 106, Indiana 89

Detroit 131, Chicago 108

Memphis 105, Orlando 97

Atlanta 128, New Orleans 116

