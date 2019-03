Derrick Jones Jr proves to be one of the few bright spots in the Heat's blowout loss to the Raptors after flushing home a thunderous alley-oop

Published 8:05 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Derrick Jones Jr took flight at the American Airlines Arena.

The wiry forward was one of the few bright spots in Miami Heat's 104-125 thrashing from the Toronto Raptors as he sent the crowd cheering by flushing home an alley-oop dunk off a Bam Adebayo assist.

Also making the highlight reel are Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Raptors' OG Anunoby. – Rappler.com