Kerr denies that he said he cursed at Draymond Green in a viral video

Published 11:07 AM, March 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Monday, March 11, laughed off suggestions of a rift with Draymond Green in the wake of the NBA champions' shock loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Video of Kerr appearing to criticize Green went viral on social media on Sunday after the Warriors slumped to a 115-111 loss to the Suns, who are bottom of the Western Conference with 16 wins and 52 defeats.

Although there was no audio of Kerr's remarks, lipreaders said the Warriors coach had been caught wearily telling an assistant he was "so tired of Draymond's shit."

It sure looks A LOT like Steve Kerr is saying "I'm so f***ing tired of Draymond here pic.twitter.com/iEyYNAcaxC — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 11, 2019

Asked on Monday if he had spoken to Green following his reported remarks, Kerr said: "That's private."

Pressed on whether his remarks were accurately interpreted his comments, Kerr added: "No. The lipreaders are wrong.

"What I said was 'I beg to differ with Draymond's approach tonight.' Those were my exact words. I don't know how somebody misconstrued that."

Kerr's light-hearted acknowledgement of the incident highlighted the unrelenting spotlight on players and coaches in the modern NBA.

"George Orwell was right," Kerr reflected. "He just had the year wrong. He wrote 1984. The title should have been 2012 or something. It's modern life. Everything is recorded. Everything is filmed." – Rappler.com