Serge Ibaka and Marquese Chriss get ejected from the game for figuring in a brawl

Published 12:05 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Punches were thrown as a brawl between the Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka and the Cleveland Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss broke out on Monday, March 11.

Ibaka vs. Chriss FIGHT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/r3fC1zOOv6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2019

With one second left in the 3rd quarter, Ibaka attempted to catch an inbounds pass that sailed over his head as Chriss appeared to have held him down.

While the Raptors big man was down on the ground, Chriss stared down at him, sparking Ibaka's aggression.

Ibaka grabbed Chriss by the shoulders and took a swing at him by the post. The incident turned ugly as they approached the audience seated by the sidelines.

Both players were ejected, but the Cavaliers built from their double-digit lead to blow out the Raptors, 126-101.

This is not the first time Ibaka figured in a melee. He was also ejected for exchanging punches with James Johnson in January 2018, and fought with Robin Lopez in March 2017.

“Serge Ibaka always fighting. We can’t take him nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/kSlSwIEw6P — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) March 12, 2019

