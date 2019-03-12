NBA G-League star Andre Ingram signs a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

Published 1:01 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran guard Andre Ingram will join the struggling Lakers once again on their five-game road trip as they try to push for a playoff spot.

Andre Ingram is back in the @NBA!



Watch the exact moment he found out he was returning to the @Lakers.#LakeShow | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/a9UzwfkRbc — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) March 11, 2019

Lakers head coach Luke Walton believes that Ingram's winning attitude and his famed skills from the three-point range will boost the depleted purple and gold squad.

"Well I love his attitude, he doesn't complain, he works hard no matter what. You talk to the G-League coaches, whenever they need him, he's ready to play, and for us, when we played him in the short games, he's faced the floor forcing knocking down shots," said Walton.

Ingram made his NBA debut in the Lakers' last two games of the 2017-2018 season, where he dropped 19 points and came up for 3 blocks on his debut against the Houston Rockets.

He averaged 12.0 points, including a remarkable 56% 3PT percentage, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in just a couple of games.

The sharpshooter rose to fame as he became the oldest NBA rookie at 32 years old.

"I was just happy for him [that time]," said Walton about his inspiring NBA story last season.

"He's someone that has been committed for so long, then he gets the chance to show the NBA world what he can do – it was something to be proud of him for."

Before his NBA debut, Ingram played for a decade in G League, where he became the league’s all time leader in three pointers, shooting 45% from the 3PT range, and averaging 10 PPG in his career.

The American University standout played for the South Bay Lakers, the LA-affiliated G League team, for the 2018-2019 season where he tallied 8.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 35 games. – Leigh Cabildo/Rappler.com