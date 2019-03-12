Clippers' Lou Williams surpasses Dell Curry for the most points scored off the bench in NBA history

Published 3:01 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Lou Williams made history by becoming the most prolific scoring substitute in NBA history as the Los Angeles Clippers won, 140-115, over the Boston Celtics.

With 9:53 remaining in the 4th quarter, Williams shrugged off Celtics’ defense and surpassed Dell Curry for most points scored off the bench in the history of the league

The Clippers guard now leads the NBA in points for a player coming off the bench with 11,154 in his career.

Before the game, Williams needed at least 28 points to surpass Curry’s 11,147 points.

"It means a lot, it's a testament to my career. I've been a career bench player, two-time Sixth Man of the Year, and hopefully, I could get another one this year," said Williams during a post-game interview.

The man of the hour. pic.twitter.com/x8Y5LO8NYU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 12, 2019

The guard tallied a game-high of 34 points off a 14-of-20 clip from the field in 23 minutes which marked his 29th career 30-point game off the bench – the most also NBA history.

This season, it was Williams' 8th game with at least 30 points as he is currently averaging 20.2 points in less than 27 minutes per game for the Clippers.

Few days ago, he passed Jamal Crawford for the second most points scored off the bench, as he scored 40 against the Thunder.

Williams is no stranger to his role as he played most of his career as an impact substitute. He won the Sixth Man of the Year awards in 2015 and 2018.

The former second-round draftee has played for 6 different teams, including the Rockets and the Lakers. – Leigh Cabildo/Rappler.com