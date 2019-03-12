WATCH: NBA game recap and highlights
MANILA, Philippines – Here's the day's recap and other game highlights in the NBA!
Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers pull off a massive upset on East's No. 2 Toronto Raptors, and more thrilling action on Monday, March 11 (Tuesday, March 12, Manila time)
Game results
Cleveland 126, Toronto 101 (READ: Cavs rout Raptors behind Collin Sexton)
(WATCH: Ibaka, Chriss brawl mars Cavs win over Raptors)
Washington 121, Sacramento 115
Brooklyn 103, Detroit 75
Houston 118, Charlotte 106
Oklahoma 98, Utah 89
Los Angeles Clippers 140, Boston 115 (READ: Lou Williams hits NBA milestone off the bench)
– Rappler.com