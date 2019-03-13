Utah issues a permanent ban on Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who figured in an expletive-laden altercation with Thunder star Russell Westbrook

Published 9:41 AM, March 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has been fined $25,000 for his part in an expletive-laden bust-up with a Utah Jazz fan, the NBA said Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Manila time).

A brief statement from the league's vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe confirmed Westbrook's punishment for the incident on Monday at Utah's Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, said the fan involved in the incident had been banned for life from the venue.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy and play the game in a safe, positive and inclusive environment,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz confirmed it had permanently banned supporter Shane Keisel from their arena, citing "excessive and derogatory verbal abuse."

The team said the fan had been banned after footage of the incident was scrutinized and following eyewitness accounts of the exchange.

"We all have a responsibility to respect the game of basketball and, more importantly, each other as human beings. This has always been a hallmark of our incredible fan base and should forever be our standard moving forward,” said Starks.

Westbrook was seen angrily swearing at the fan during the Thunder's 98-89 win on Monday.

The 2017 NBA MVP later said he had been subjected to racist abuse by the fan.

"The young man and his wife in the stands told me to get down on my knees like you used to," Westbrook said.

"And for me that is completely disrespectful. I think it is racial. It is inappropriate.

"There are people that come to the games to say mean disrespectful things about me and my family. For many years I have done all the right things and never done anything to hurt or harm anybody. Never been in any trouble. Never fought a fan."

Utah players Donovan Mitchell and Thabo Sefolosha also issued statements in support of Westbrook.

"As a black man living in a community I love, and playing on a team that gives me the opportunity to live out my dreams, this incident hit close to home," Mitchell wrote.

"Racism and hate speech hurts us all, and this is not the first time that something like this has happened in our arena. The Utah that I have come to love is welcoming and inclusive and last night's incident is not indicative of our fanbase."

Shane Keisel, the Jazz fan who was involved in a verbal altercation with Russell Westbrook during the Jazz loss to the Thunder, explains his side of what happened. @KSL5TV @kslsports #nba pic.twitter.com/ScCSRttTCg — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 12, 2019

Keisel later denied racially abusing Westbrook, instead saying he had told the player to "sit down and ice your knees."

Ebony.com meanwhile on Tuesday pointed to a series of since deleted tweets on Keisel's Twitter account which indicated a history of animosity towards Westbrook.

"Westbrook is a piece of classless shit. Somebody needs to kick his ass. #tool #poorloser," Keisel reportedly wrote in April 2018.

A separate tweet last October read: "Russell Westbrook needs to go back where he came from!! MAGA."

We have to do better... we will do better! pic.twitter.com/heBO4z66TY — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 12, 2019

– Rappler.com