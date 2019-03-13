The NBA hands Raptors' Serge Ibaka a heavier punishment for starting the fight as Cavs' Marquese Chriss also gets sanctioned for retaliating

Published 10:21 AM, March 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended for 3 games while Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss was handed a one-game ban following their on-court bust-up, the NBA said Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Manila time).

Ibaka and Chriss scuffled during the Cavs' 126-101 win over the Raptors at the Quicken Loans Arena on Monday.

The two players were quickly separated after the incident at the end of the 3rd quarter. Both players were ejected following the incident.

An NBA statement said Ibaka had been handed the heavier punishment for starting the fight by throwing a punch at Chriss.

His previous record of fighting during games had also been taken into consideration.

Chriss was sanctioned for retaliating, the NBA statement said. The Cavs player will serve his suspension for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ibaka will begin his suspension on Thursday when the Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers. – Rappler.com