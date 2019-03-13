LeBron James pumps in 36 points as the Lakers arrest their worst skid of the season

Published 2:26 PM, March 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James unloaded a game-high 36 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 123-107 victory over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA on Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Manila time).

Down by 20 points early, 16-36, the Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to 55-60 by halftime then outscored the Bulls, 43-24, in the 3rd quarter to roll to victory.

The Lakers, who arrested their worst skid of the season, improved to 31-36 but remained 6.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the last Western Conference playoff berth.

James, who also pulled down 10 rebounds, highlighted the Lakers' show with two incredible slams.

LeBron James led the way with 36 points and 10 boards in tonight's #LakersWin in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/cPOJLppXoM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2019

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope backstopped James with 24 points, more than his last 7 games combined.

“It’s been a while, so I’m happy for the guys,” said Lakers coach Luke Walton. “I know they feel good. I’m happy with the way they chose to re-engage and fight."

Kyle Kuzma also quickly got back to work to finish with 24 points after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury.

Robin Lopez had 20 points to pace the Bulls, who dropped to a 19-50 card.

Kyle Kuzma dropped 21 points tonight in his first game back from injury #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/WBwPwcE5p8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2019

– Rappler.com