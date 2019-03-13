Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a lot of love from the Pelicans fans

LOS ANGELES, USA – Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and Khris Middleton added 23 as the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks improved to 51-17 with a 130-113 victory at New Orleans on Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Manila time) .

The "Greek Freak" was greeted with chants of "M-V-P" by Pelicans supporters, signaling their support of his being named NBA Most Valuable Player for his outstanding season – averaging 27.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 blocked shots and 1.2 steals a game.

"I definitely heard it. It's amazing. I think it's the third time it has happened on the road," Antetokounmpo said. "It's nice that fans from the other team realize how good of a team we are and the work we've put in."

The Bucks have not won a playoff series since 2001 and haven't won an NBA title since 1971 but are on pace to own the home-field edge throughout the NBA playoffs.

Elfrid Payton had a triple double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Pelicans, who also got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans, virtually out of playoff contention, dropped to a 30-40 record.

