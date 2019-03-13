Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid comes through the clutch as the Sixers escape the feisty Cavaliers

Published 3:52 PM, March 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid scored the final 6 points in the last minute to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-99, in the NBA on Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Manila time).

After a dunk with 51 seconds to play, he blocked a shot, grabbed 2 rebounds and made 4 free throws in the dying seconds to lift the Sixers to victory, staying level with Indiana for 3rd in the Eastern Conference at 43-25.

Embiid finished with 17 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocked shots while Australia's Ben Simmons added 26 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for the 76ers.

26 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST@BenSimmons25 & the @sixers improve to 43-25 on the season in home win! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/De9dQDo5Pf — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2019

Nuggets rout T-Wolves

Canadian Jamal Murray scored 30 points and Serbian Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to spark the Denver Nuggets over Minnesota, 133-107.

The Nuggets unleashed a season-high 40 assists on the Timberewolves and won to reach 44-22, one game behind Western Conference leader Golden State.

"We're really a team-focused basketball team," Jokic said. "We want to get everybody involved. We had (40) assists. That tells something about us and we're going to keep playing like that. The whole team is excited."

Croatia's Bojan Bogdanovic, meanwhile, scored 24 points to lead Indiana 6 players in double figures as the Pacers beat New York, 103-98.

The Knicks fell to an NBA-worst 13-55 with their eighth consecutive defeat.

DeMar DeRozan fired 33 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 28 to lead San Antonio over host Dallas, 112-105, extending the Mavericks losing streak and Spurs win streak to 6 games each.

The Spurs, 39-29, rose one game ahead of Utah for the last West playoff spot despite Jalen Brunson scoring a game-high 34 points in a losing cause.

Portland's CJ McCollum scored 35 points and the Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-104, snapping a five-game win streak.

Damian Lillard added 20 points and 12 assists for the Blazers, who also had 20 points and 12 rebounds from Jusuf Nurkic.

– Rappler.com