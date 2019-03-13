LeBron James puts on a show as the Lakers end a five-win drought with a come-from-behind triumph over the Bulls

Published 6:11 PM, March 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers regained their winning ways following a 123-107 triumph over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, March 12 (Wednesday, March 13, Philippine time).

The four-time NBA MVP put up 36 points and 10 rebounds and flushed down a couple of thunderous dunks as the Lakers stormed back from down 20 points to halt a five-game skid.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo was greeted with "M-V-P" chants from New Orleans fans in the Milwaukee Bucks' 130-113 road victory over the Pelicans.

Game results

Denver 133, Minnesota 107

Portland 125, LA Clippers 104

San Antonio 112, Dallas 105

Indiana 103, New York 98

– Rappler.com