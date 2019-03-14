The two-time Sixth Man of the Year now holds the NBA record for most career points scored off the bench

Published 10:46 AM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the NBA season progresses, the all-time statistics lists are bound to be shaken up.

Here are some interesting numbers entering Week 22 of the 2018-19 season.

11,172

There are players who thrive on an off-the-bench role just like Lou Williams.

Williams, a two-time Sixth Man of the Year, now holds the NBA record for most career points scored off the bench since starters were first tracked in box scores (1970-71) by racking up a total of 11,172.

The Los Angeles Clippers star has leapfrogged Dell Curry, who tallied 11,147 points off the bench throughout his 16-year NBA career.

Still 32, Williams can further extend his lead especially since he is averaging 20.3 points this season.

No one has scored more points off the bench than Lou Williams! pic.twitter.com/6mTGvSmv2B — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2019

7

Chris Paul has finally surpassed Isiah Thomas for 7th place in the NBA's all-time assists list.

The Houston Rockets playmaker has dished out 9,071 assists, eclipsing the Detroit Piston legend's record of 9,061 dimes.

What is impressive with Paul's achievement is he finished with more assists in less number of games, doing it in 936 outings compare to Thomas' 979.

Up next for the Paul is NBA great Oscar Robertson, who accumulated 9,887 assists.

50

The Milwaukee Bucks have proven they are a force to be reckoned with in the NBA after being the first team this season to breach the 50-win mark.

But more than that, the Bucks have secured their first 50-win season since 2000-01 – the last time they advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

After pushing the Boston Celtics to 7 games in the first round last year before eventually bowing out, it looks like the Bucks are primed to reach the next level with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo showing the way.

The Bucks currently boast an NBA-best 51-17 record.

Milwaukee #Bucks record in the last 5 years on March 9th:



2015: 33-30

2016: 27-38

2017: 30-33

2018: 35-31



2019:

50-16#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/UX89P8sLyM — Cream City Central (@CreamCityCtral) March 10, 2019

27

That is the number of points Dirk Nowitzki needs to score to surpass Wilt Chamberlain for 6th place in the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Now with 31,393 points and averaging 5.7 points this season, the Dallas Mavericks icon could best the NBA legend's record of 31,419 points in approximately 5 games. – Rappler.com