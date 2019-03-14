The Warriors hang on against a Rockets side that came close to wiping out their double-digit lead in the closing minutes

Published 12:34 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors looked all set for a big win even minus Kevin Durant. But the Houston Rockets – trailing by 13 points in the last 4 minutes – still found a way to make a game out of it.

The Warriors survived Chris Paul and the Rockets’ late outburst for a 106-104 escape on the road in the NBA on Wednesday, March 13 (Thursday, March 14, Manila time).

Klay Thomson fired half of his 30 points from beyond the arc and grabbed 6 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who played minus injured star Kevin Durant.

Durant has been listed as day-to-day after sustaining a right ankle contusion.

DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high of 27 points on an 11-of-16 shooting clip on top of 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals for the Warriors.

Steph Curry also came through with 25 points, including two clutch free throws with 8 seconds left after the Rockets threatened within a point, 104-103.

The defending champions stayed on top with a 46-21 record, 4.5 games ahead of the Rockets, who remained at the 4th spot at 42-26 in the Western Conference.

@boogiecousins fills up the stat sheet with a season-high 27 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST in the @warriors road W! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/QWXttgFGtc — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2019

The Warriors – who absorbed a shocking loss to the cellar-dwelling Phoenix Suns last Sunday – nearly blew a 13-point advantage, 102-89, in the last 4 minutes.

Still trailing at 94-104, the Rockets launched a 9-0 run in the final stretch – including 5 straight from Paul – to cut the deficit by a point.

But the Rockets held on with Curry nailing two buffer free throws.

The Rockets had hoped to force overtime but the Rockets failed to corral a loose ball in the dying seconds after James Harden missed one of two free throws.

Harden paced the Rockets with 29 points and 10 assists, while Paul had 24 points and 6 rebounds. – Rappler.com