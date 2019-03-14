Russell Westbrook delivers another triple-double show to power the Thunder over the Nets

Published 3:53 PM, March 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, USA – Russell Westbrook unleashed his 26th triple double of the season – and the 130th in his career – to lead a second-half surge that lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder over the visiting Brooklyn Nets, 108-96, in the NBA on Wednesday, March 13 (Thursday, March 14, Manila time).

Westbrook finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals while Paul George added 25 points and 9 boards

Spencer Dinwiddie paced the Nets with 25 points.

The Nets led 52-42 at halftime but could not silence the Thunder in the second half.

"My job is to bring the energy every night. It was my fault in the first half," Westbrook said. "I knew I needed to pick it up in the second half."

In other games, Justise Winslow scored 16 points to lead 7 double-figure scorers for Miami in a 108-74 rout of visiting Detroit.

The Pistons, led by 13 points from Blake Griffin, were outscored 33-8 in the 3rd quarter, the Heat opening the second half with a 21-0 run.

Miami improved to 32-35, tightening the Heat's grip on the eighth and last Eastern Conference playoff berth to two games over Orlando and Charlotte with Washington 3.5 adrift.

Bradley Beal, meanwhile, scored 23 points and Thomas Bryant came off the bench to add 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards beat visiting Orlando 100-90.

Atlanta's John Collins scored 27 points to lead the Hawks over visiting Memphis 132-111 while Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead Utah's 114-97 victory at Phoenix. – Rappler.com