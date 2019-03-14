Enduring another rough stretch, the Golden State Warriors survive the Houston Rockets' late rally

Published 9:18 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a rough stretch for the defending NBA champions.

After a shock loss to cellar-dweller Phoenix Suns last Sunday, the Golden State Warriors nearly absorbed another embarrassing loss against the Houston Rockets in NBA action on Wednesday, March 13 (Thursday, March 14, Manila time).

But luckily, the Warriors managed to hold on for a 106-104 escape even minus Kevin Durant against a Rockets side that came close to erasing their double-digit lead in the last 4 minutes.

Elsewhere, Russell Westbrook recorded his 130th in his career in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 108-96 drubbing of the Brooklyn Nets.

Game results

Golden State 106, Houston 104 (READ: Minus Durant, Warriors survive late Rockets rally)

Oklahoma City 108, Brooklyn 96 (READ: Westbrook posts 130th career triple-double in OKC win)

Washington 100, Orlando 90

Miami 108, Detroit 74

Atlanta 132, Memphis 111

– Rappler.com