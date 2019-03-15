The Lakers' playoff hopes continue to fade after another loss to the Raptors

Published 6:22 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers' playoff bid has been dealt another huge blow.

LeBron James had another all-around game but his effort was not enough as the Lakers absorbed a 98-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, March 14 (Friday, March 15, Philippine time).

The Lakers remained at 11th place in the tough Western Conference with a 31-37 record, 7.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers – who carry a 39-30 card – for the last playoff berth.

Elsewhere, Wesley Matthews hit the game-winning putback as the Indiana Pacers hacked out a 108-106 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Game results

Denver 100, Dallas 99

Boston 126, Sacramento 120

Utah 120, Minnesota 100

Orlando 120, Cleveland 91

– Rappler.com