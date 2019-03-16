Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks flip the switch just in time against the Heat

LOS ANGELES, USA – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to beat the Miami Heat, 113-98, in the NBA on Friday, March 15 (Saturday, March 16, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo pumped in 33 points and also had 16 rebounds and 9 assists for the Bucks, who outscored Miami, 71-36, in the second half.

Khris Middleton also fired 21 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 17 for the NBA-best Bucks hiked their record to 52-17.

Justise Winslow fired all of his 20 points in the first half for the Heat, who, despite the loss continued to cling on the 8th and last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat slipped to 32-36, allowing the Orlando Magic (32-38) and Charlotte Hornets (31-37) to stay within striking distance.

"It's a compliment, but I try not to think about it. Everything will take care of itself. My main focus is to get mentally & physically prepared for the playoffs."@Giannis_An34 on MVP and DPOY conversations: pic.twitter.com/Tf5rjS9sKM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 16, 2019

In Detriot, Langston Galloway came off the bench to score 23 points and the Pistons downed the lowly Los Angeles Lakers 111-97.

The Pistons snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Lakers lost for the seventh time in 8 games. – Rappler.com