Houston's James Harden and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo drop staggering numbers to power their teams to thrilling wins

Published 9:57 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston's James Harden virtually did everything on the floor as they powered their respective teams to thrilling victories in the NBA on Friday, March 15 (Saturday, March 16, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo scattered 33 points on top of 16 rebounds and 9 assists as the league-leading Bucks rallied from 20 points down to trip the Miami Heat, 113-98.

Harden also posted a staggering stat line of 41 points, 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks as the Rocket escaped the Phoenix Suns, 108-102.

Game results

Milwaukee 113, Miami 98 (READ: Bucks storm back from 20 points down to beat Heat)

Houston 108, Phoenix 102 (READ: Harden drops incredible stat line to power Rockets over Suns)

LA Clippers 128, Chicago 121

San Antonio 109, New York 83

Detroit 111, LA Lakers 97

Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 114

Charlotte 116, Washington 110

New Orleans 110, Portland 122

– Rappler.com