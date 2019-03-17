The Warriors advance to the playoffs for the seventh straight season after making quick work of the Thunder

Published 12:07 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors seemed to have found their rhythm minus Kevin Durant.

Playing minus the two-time Finals MVP anew, the Warriors came out clicking from the get-go to rout the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-88, and formally secure a playoff berth in the NBA on Saturday, March 16 (Sunday, March 17, Manila time).

Steph Curry fired 33 points and grabbed 7 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who dropped 40 points in the 1st quarter.

Durant, who sprained his ankle during the Warriors’ shock loss to the Phoenix Suns last Sunday, also sat out during the defending champions’ narrow win over the Houston Rockets.

The usual suspects delivered the goods for the Warriors as Klay Thompson collected 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block.

DeMarcus Cousins also had an all-around game of 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a couple of blocks, while Draymond Green scored 9 on top of 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Warriors, who advanced to the playoffs for the seventh straight season, hiked their conference-best record to 47-21 as the Thunder slipped to 5th at 42-28 in the West side.

Paul George powered the Thunder with 29 points and 13 rebounds, while triple-double machine Russell Westbrook didn’t reach twin digits in any stat category with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. – Rappler.com